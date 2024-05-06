Tips to enjoy Montana's shed hunting as season ramps up

BIG SKY — Deer, elk, and moose shed their antlers each year, and for many people in Montana trying to find them has become a spring tradition.



MTN's Chet Layman takes a closer look at shed hunting, with some tips on where you can and cannot go this time of year.

There is a hunting season going on right now, that requires no license or tag. But it does require the following of some key rules for where you can hunt.

“Every year deer, elk and moose — they shed their antlers early springtime or late winter, and we get to be the beneficiaries of that sometimes and get to find them,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Morgan Jacobsen.

“So shed antler hunting has been going on for a little while, but it’s about to ramp up a lot because the opening of our wildlife management areas is right around the corner,” Jacobsen continued.

Noon on May 15, 2024, is the opener for most Wildlife Management Areas across the state.

The other big location rule is on state park lands. And that rule is easy. It’s never allowed to gather antler sheds from those lands — or anything else for that matter.

“If you find an antler, you can't take it with you if you are [in] a state park,” Jacobsen explained. “But if you're on a fishing access site or on a DNRC parcel, or on the national forest — places like that, picking up antler sheds is okay.

This is one hunting season all ages can participate and enjoy. And for some it is a springtime tradition.

“I mean it. One time of the year — the tradition that come with springtime...and antlers are falling to the ground this time of year, so it’s just fun to be outside and experience that. Especially with your friends and your family. And taking a few steps to be prepared along the way makes for a good experience.”



The big preparation you need is bear spray as antler shed land is bear country for most of Montana.