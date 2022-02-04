GREAT FALLS — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said on Thursday that CBSA officers at the Coutts-Sweet Grass port of entry were able to resume processing travelers entering Canada after highway access was restored north of the border crossing.

Travelers at Coutts should still expect significant delays, due to the backlog of vehicles from the past several days that are now attempting to enter Canada.

The CBSA said in a news release that to help keep travelers and trade moving, the CBSA has temporarily expanded the hours of service at two other ports of entry in Alberta. The hours at these ports of entry may be adjusted further as required.

Carway-Piegan: currently scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; temporary expansion of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Del Bonita: currently scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; temporary expansion of 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Four adjacent ports of entry also remain available at Regway SK, North Portal SK, Roosville BC and Kingsgate, BC to all travelers, including trade and commercial carriers.