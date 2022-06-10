Two people hurt in Big Sky moose encounter 

BIG SKY – State wildlife officials report two people received "relatively minor" injuries Wednesday in a surprise close encounter with a moose in Big Sky.

A group of seven people was walking between Turkey Leg and Sitting Bull roads at Big Sky Resort at about 10 a.m. when they were charged by a cow moose with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reporting two people in the group — a woman and a man — received relatively minor injuries.

An FWP game warden responded to the scene and interviewed several people who had previously seen a cow moose and a calf in the area recently. FWP officials say it's likely the moose was acting in defense of the calf, which is normal.

Wildlife officials plan to continue to monitor moose activity in this area, but no further management action is planned at this time, a news release states.

FWP notes Moose are common in southwest Montana and can be defensive and dangerous in surprise close encounters with people or dogs. This is especially true of cow moose with calves.

Keep these precautions in mind to avoid negative encounters with moose: