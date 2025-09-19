BROWNING - The Montana VA Healthcare System hosted an outreach event in Browning on Thursday, bringing essential services directly to veterans who might otherwise struggle to access them at distant facilities.

The event served as a "one-stop shop" for veterans seeking information about healthcare services, disability benefits, and eligibility requirements without having to travel to Helena.

Watch to learn more about the event:

VA brings services to veterans at Browning outreach event

"It's really difficult for a lot of our veterans to travel all the way to Helena to see the VA hospital. And so this is a great opportunity for veterans to just drive down the road and talk to someone about health care services, disability benefits, and what their eligibility might be," Christina Lundstrom, who serves as Chief of Stakeholder and Community Relations for the Montana VA Healthcare System.

The comprehensive event brought together staff from several VA departments, including the homeless office and suicide prevention program, all housed under one roof.

"In addition to that, the Veterans Health Care Administration is also here today, and we've got staff from our homeless office, from our suicide prevention office," Lundstrom said.

For Patrick Calflooking, a former Marine Corps veteran, the outreach event provided exactly the kind of comprehensive service veterans need.

"If you got a claim, you can file it. If you're waiting for a denial, you can, you know, also do. So it's this all very comprehensive. So it addresses everything you know, from housing to education. Everything that VA has to offer is in all in one. And I think that's great," Calflooking said.

However, organizers acknowledge that one of the biggest challenges isn't logistics — it's getting veterans to seek help in the first place.

"The vets are a proud, proud people, and it's hard to get them in here. You know, because I work there and I, I really like I say, come on down. You deserved it. You now, you gave us some, you gave it all, you know, but the people that are still here, come on and get your, find out what you're eligible for," Calflooking said.

The VA emphasizes that events like these can make a significant difference by connecting veterans to benefits they've earned without requiring long-distance travel.