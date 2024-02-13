Watch Now
Vigil planned for Montana woman killed in hit-and-run

<i>Friends and family have planned a candlelight vigil for Kassi McColley, whose body was found near Laurel days after she was reported missing.</i>
Posted at 2:26 PM, Feb 13, 2024
A candlelight vigil has been planned for a Laurel woman who was killed in a hit-and-run.

Friends and family of Kassi McColley will gather Saturday at 5 p.m. to "help in bringing awareness to her tragic death and help her family get the answers and healing they deserve," according to a Facebook events page.

The vigil will be held at the field across from the storage at 2700 East Main Street in Laurel.

McColley's body was found on February 4 on the side of Old Highway 10 East near the intersection with Sietz Ronan Road near Laurel.

The 28-year-old Laurel woman had been reported missing several days earlier.

According to her family, McColley was fleeing a domestic violence situation when she was struck by a vehicle.

Investigators with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office believe she was struck on the evening of January 31.

A vehicle believed to be involved in the woman's death has been located, but authorities have not announced any arrests in the case.

