Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Sun Prairie

<i>MTN News</i>
Posted at 12:30 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 14:31:07-05

The Montana Highway Patrol says that a female pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Sun Prairie on Thursday.

The name of the woman has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The woman was out for a walk just before 8 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle did not see her, according to the MHP.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperative with investigators. There is no word yet on whether the driver may be facing a citation or charges.

We will update you when we get more information.

