Work on the Cathedral of St. Helena is recognized internationally

HELENA - Helena residents likely remember the major restoration work that was done on the Cathedral of St. Helena in the past couple of years. That work is now being internationally recognized.

The Durable Slate and Restoration Companies, the group that did the restoration, were named a finalist for the IFD (International Federation of the Roofing Trade) Award for their work on the cathedral.

Specifically for their work doing “lift and relay” of the Cathedral of St. Helena's century-old clay tile steeple roofs.

The 109-year-old cathedral sustained damage from a powerful wind storm a couple of years ago, which displaced clay tiles on the southern steeple, which also needed stabilization.

Durable Restoration spent two years working on spires, using period-accurate building materials and techniques to restore the Helena landmark.

The organization was also recognized for its work on the Heinz Memorial Chapel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized for our work on an international level, representing the remarkable skill found in the United States,” says Gary Howes, President of The Durable Slate Company. “We take immense pride in our craftsmanship, and bringing home first place at the IFD for a second time would be a monumental achievement for our crews.”