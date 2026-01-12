Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Cascade County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says that a "suspicious death" on Friday, January 9, has been deemed a homicide.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the scene is along the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue South.
Viewer Photo
"Suspicious death" investigated in Great Falls (1700 block of 22nd Avenue South)
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the scene is along the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue South.
'Suspicious death' in Great Falls is being investigated
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says that a "suspicious death" on Friday, January 9, has been deemed a homicide.

Slaughter says the victim has been identified as 25-year-old Terrell Johnson of Harlem, Montana.

Investigators are asking for help in determining the movements of Johnson's vehicle, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

Terrell Johnson's vehicle
Terrell Johnson's vehicle

Detectives are asking the public to report any sightings of the vehicle or any surveillance video showing the vehicle or its occupants during the last week.

Slaughter says Johnson was known to frequent bars in downtown Great Falls.

Any information related to the victim’s movements, associations, or vehicle during this time frame may be helpful.

Slaughter said that no suspect has been apprehended at this time.

Numerous leads are being pursued, and due to the ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released.

Slaughter asked that anyone with information contact Detective Nick Allison at 406-836-0010 or nallison@cascadecountymt.gov.

Slaughter added that several agencies have been assisting in the investigation, including the Great Falls Police Department, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader