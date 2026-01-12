Cascade County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says that a "suspicious death" on Friday, January 9, has been deemed a homicide.

Slaughter says the victim has been identified as 25-year-old Terrell Johnson of Harlem, Montana.

Investigators are asking for help in determining the movements of Johnson's vehicle, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

Cascade County Sheriff's Office Terrell Johnson's vehicle

Detectives are asking the public to report any sightings of the vehicle or any surveillance video showing the vehicle or its occupants during the last week.

Slaughter says Johnson was known to frequent bars in downtown Great Falls.

Any information related to the victim’s movements, associations, or vehicle during this time frame may be helpful.

Slaughter said that no suspect has been apprehended at this time.

Numerous leads are being pursued, and due to the ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released.

Slaughter asked that anyone with information contact Detective Nick Allison at 406-836-0010 or nallison@cascadecountymt.gov.

Slaughter added that several agencies have been assisting in the investigation, including the Great Falls Police Department, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.