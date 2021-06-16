Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Wrong-way driver killed in I-94 crash near Miles City

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 11:01:55-04

MILES CITY — A man was killed early Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 94.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at about 12:20 a.m. northeast of Miles City at mile marker 160 when a pickup truck heading the wrong way in the westbound lane collided with a semitrailer.

The semi caught fire after it came to rest along a roadside fence, the patrol reports.

The driver of the pickup, a 63-year-old man from Ashland, was killed in the crash. The 30-year-old driver of the semi was reported to have been injured, but the extent of his injuries was not released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!