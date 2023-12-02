Current Events: In-depth look at Missoula City Council Ward 6’s tie vote (VIDEO)

MISSOULA — This edition of Current Events with Missoula Currents editor Martin Kidston takes an in-depth look at the tie vote that emerged this week in the Missoula City Council Ward 6 race.

The Missoula City Council will now decide who will take the seat — incumbent Sandra Vasecka or challenger Sean Patrick McCoy. That decision will be made during the December 4, 2023, Missoula City Council meeting.

A recount held on Wednesday showed that both candidates received 1,476 votes.

Whoever is appointed will serve on the Missoula City Council until November 2025.

