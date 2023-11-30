Missoula City Council Ward 6 candidates react to tie vote

MISSOULA — The Ward 6 City Council recount had an outcome that was shocking to everyone as the race between incumbent Sandra Vasecka and Sean Patrick McCoy ended in a tie.

Vasecka — who was originally down by just five votes following the November 7, 2023, municipal election — recalls the moment the news was announced there was a dead tie.

I’m still kind of in shock," Vasecka said. "I was sitting there, looking at the votes, making sure every vote really counted in the way that was intended to. I should be very vigilant. Four years ago it was exactly 12 votes Originally...I never heard of a tie in Missoula County. And number two, I thought it was very rare — next to impossible to come back from a loss and at least make it a fighting chance. So, I guess I’m still in purgatory."

Following the announcement, questions arose about the next steps

“I was wondering why the government body has to appoint the candidate and that City Council — who I’ve been working with for the last four years, So, I guess we’ll see if they have they’ve enjoyed working with me or not," Vasecka told MTN News. "So, it’s up to them. I’m still in purgatory. I don’t know. We’ll see.

There have been at least two appointments to the Missoula City Council in the last year. Former Mayor Jordan Hess was appointed after the death of the late Mayor John Engen and Sierra Farmer — who won her election bid on November 7 — was then appointed to fill the then-empty seat in Ward 2 seat.

Vasecka says this year has been a year of appointments and the next steps are now up to the Missoula City Council to speak for the voters of Ward 6.

“It’s been such a year of appointments And from last year when I nominated Jordan Hess to finish out John Engen’s [term], I didn’t not like that process because it felt like 12 people are deciding the will of the voters for an entire city. So that’s why I appointed Jordan because he was the most similar to the late Mayor Engen’s policies. So, I figured that was the best way to honor the will of the voters. To now be in that position — whether I will be appointed, or Sean will be appointed — I don’t know. It's still 11 people because I will have to abstain. So 11 people deciding the will of the voters. If one extra person voted, then we wouldn’t be in this position so I don’t know how I feel about that process but that’s the loss so I guess we’ll see what happens,” Vasecka said.

Vasecka had a message to the voters in Ward 6.

“Every vote truly does count. There was a couple of funny write-ins. A lot of people — I think it was 151 people voted just in the mayor race and did not even vote for any City Council race. If one of those people would have voted one of those 151 people would have changed the outcome, Then it would’ve been the will of the voters instead of the will of the current City Council. So, we’ll see. Like I said, I’m still shellshocked. I came into this being super Zen all day, kind of had my next plans in order and now everything’s just kind of chaos again so now I’m nervous again."

McCoy — who was up by just five votes originally — says that he was surprised when he heard the news that there was a dead tie.

“I think in realizing that it was a dead tie, and then hearing how that’s decided, I was surprised. I don’t think anybody would’ve predicted that we would’ve result in a tie today. And my personal feeling would be to lose by one vote, or then, rather than have a tie. But that is what happened surprisingly enough,” McCoy said.

McCoy said that although he was up by just five votes, he came into the recount being optimistic.

“In those regards, I’ve been pretty good. I'm trying to wait till today (Wednesday) to see what happens. I wasn’t trying to get my hopes built up too high. I was trying to be cautiously optimistic as far as the end result would be and I think I’m appreciating that now because I’m not super let down and disappointed mostly — I’m just perplexed. I think the most dissatisfying thing right now is the idea that City Council is going to end up having to determine this which ... you know, that’s it’s a tough pill,” McCoy said.

The next step is the decision going to Missoula City Council which will hold a vote at its December 4, 2023, meeting. McCoy says that although it is not preferred to have a race determined by City Council, he trusts the government of Missoula.

“I trust Council to vote their conscience and vote their heart and do what’s best for the city. So, I think as far as like trusting in the law and the process — I trust in those things. That’s part of my personality. It’s why I’ve gotten into politics. I believe in the system. But it’s hard to want that to be the outcome as a candidate. You want [a] clear loss or victory for your constituents — whether they voted for you or not — to have a clear like indicator, and that’s not necessarily the case. And there’s some question marks about whether or not they appoint somebody you’ll have to run for reelection soon not know you don’t think they appoint somebody. I think you have to run the municipal election,” McCoy said.

McCoy’s message to his voters is simple — please vote and make sure to fill our your ballot.

“So, I think the message to voters in Ward 6 and throughout the city is one — our elections process, is secure and it [is[ sound. And we really demonstrated that today. As well as every vote counts. I think that the biggest stand out for me was 151 undervotes, which means that 151 people voted for mayor and then chose not to pick Sandra or I. And all those people would’ve voted, we would have a clear outcome," McCoy said. "So vote. If you’re going to turn your ballot in, please fill out every one of the candidates to support."