Montana gubernatorial candidate Ryan Busse visits Missoula

MISSOULA — Montana gubernatorial candidate Ryan Busse made a stop in Missoula on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, as he continues his campaign across the Treasure State.

The Democratic candidate and former firearms executive spoke to a packed house at the Union Club, addressing top concerns across the state from the housing crisis, educational funding, barriers to health care and property taxes.

He also addressed the opioid crisis that's impacting Montanans and US citizens. Busse says his first steps to stopping the growth of this deadly problem in our state would be supporting local law enforcement.

“Our cops and our police officers, our firefighters -- they have to be able to afford to live in our towns. I was in Havre recently. They have 20 spots on their police force. They can only fill 14 because six people can't afford to live there,” Busse noted. “So they can't address the opioid crisis in their own town because of that. So, I think we need to focus on making life livable and addressing the needs of our first responders, our heroes, our police officers, all those people."

Newly elected Missoula Mayor Andrea Johnson spoke at the event, showing her support for Busse, the only Democratic candidate who has officially filed for the governor's seat. Other Republican candidates who have announced plans to run are incumbent Governor Greg Gianforte and state representative Tanner Smith.