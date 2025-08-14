Montana homeowners can apply for property tax rebate starting Aug. 15

HELENA — The application window will open for Montana homeowners to claim a one-time rebate on their property taxes on Friday.

During the 2025 Montana legislative session, lawmakers approved one more round of property tax rebates, as a temporary measure until a broader tax reform takes effect.

Montana taxpayers who owned and lived in their home for at least seven months last year will be able to claim a rebate on their primary residence for the amount they paid in property taxes for 2024, up to a maximum of $400.

To apply for a rebate, you will need names and Social Security numbers for you and your spouse, as well as the amount of property taxes you paid and your property’s “geocode.” The geocode appears on your property tax bill; you can also find it on the state Cadastral website.

The window to file a claim will be open from Aug. 15 to Oct. 1. Homeowners can apply online at getmyrebate.mt.gov, or by submitting a paper form. All rebates will be delivered by paper check.

The Montana Legislature passed and Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a pair of bills this year that significantly overhauled the state’s property tax system.

The most significant change will be the introduction of “homestead” tax rates that lower the property tax rate on most Montanans’ primary residences, long-term rentals and smaller commercial properties, but increase the rate for homes that aren’t primary residences and for the highest-value properties.

Because state regulators determined they wouldn’t be able to fully implement the homestead rates this year, the bills established new interim tax rates for 2025. The rebate goes along with that interim system.

The Montana Legislature also approved property tax rebates for primary residences after the 2023 session. In that case, homeowners could receive up to $675 in 2023 and in 2024. This time, the rebate will be only for the first year, with the new homestead tax rates taking effect in 2026.

Homeowners will need to apply for the homestead rates, but if they apply for and receive a rebate this year, they will automatically qualify for those rates until their home changes owners or is no longer their primary residence.

In 2024, the Montana Department of Revenue reported issuing more than 211,000 rebates.