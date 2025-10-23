Trump nominates Montana corrections director Gootkin as U.S. Marshal

HELENA — President Donald Trump has announced he’ll appoint the director of the Montana Department of Corrections as the state’s U.S. Marshal.

Brian Gootkin will now need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Gov. Greg Gianforte named Gootkin as Corrections director in 2021. In that role, he’s overseen the Montana State Prison and other state correctional facilities.

Gootkin previously spent 21 years with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, including serving as sheriff from 2012 to 2021.

In statements, Montana’s two U.S. senators praised Gootkin’s nomination.

“Brian Gootkin is an exceptional choice by President Trump to serve as Montana’s U.S. Marshal,” said Sen. Steve Daines. “As Director of Montana’s Department of Corrections and Sheriff of Gallatin County, Brian demonstrates a sincere commitment to public safety and the rule of law, and his leadership in our state leaves no doubt that he will continue to serve the people of Montana with excellence. I look forward to his confirmation by the U.S. Senate.”

“Brian Gootkin has served Montana proudly for years, and I’m glad to hear he’s been nominated by President Trump to continue to serve and keep our streets safe as Montana’s U.S. Marshal,” said Sen. Tim Sheehy. “Senate Republicans have overcome historic obstruction to get President Trump’s picks in place, and we are eager to add Brian to list of fantastic nominees that have been confirmed.”

Gianforte released a statement, thanking Gootkin for his work at Corrections.

“Under his direction, we’ve made historic investments to protect and promote a public safety system that supports inmates, corrections officers, and all Montana families,” he said. “From securing overdue improvements to aging infrastructure, expanding capacity at our jails, and increasing collaboration with local partners, Gootkin has been at the helm of our work. I know he will continue to serve our state with dignity in his new role having already exemplified his commitment to Montana communities. I wish him success and a swift confirmation.”

The U.S. Marshals Service is a law enforcement agency that serves the federal judicial system. They are responsible for providing security in federal court, transporting federal prisoners and apprehending fugitives. The president nominates a U.S. Marshal for each federal judicial district to supervise the agency’s activities there. The entire state of Montana is a single district.