Zinke, Tranel preparing for Tuesday’s U.S. House of Representatives election results

MISSOULA — Both of Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives seats are up for grabs in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, election.

The Western District race features a rematch between Republican incumbent Ryan Zinke and Democrat Monica Tranel.

Zinke will be gathering with his supporters at the Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish as the ballots are counted. He's considered the favorite in this race against Democratic opponent Monica Tranel.

The Republican — who beat Tranel by 4% during the 2022 election — is no stranger to Montana politics. Zinke was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2014.

Zinke also served as Secretary of the Interior from 2017 to 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.

He voted in Whitefish early Tuesday morning and was out waving signs making a final push to voters outside of the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell.

"If you believe in America, if you're going to stand for the flag, if you're going to believe that boys are boys and girls are girls, if you believe in fiscal discipline, if you want a border, you know respect law enforcement and Montana values and the great outdoors, then you will side with me,” Zinke said.

Tranel will be watching Tuesday’s election results at the Union Bar and Grill in downtown Missoula.

She who was born and raised in Eastern Montana on a ranch, is now a practicing attorney in Missoula.

Tranel says she’s running for fairness, freedom, accountability, and what she calls the missing middle housing.

"You all told me ... the issues we need to address in Montana so that's what I've campaigned on. We'll fix it. We'll work with everybody across the district to address the housing issue," Tranel told MTN. "And people have been engaged. They've participated and they want a real voice ... for Montana.

The polls close in Montana at 8 p.m.