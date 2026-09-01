Montana wildlife officials urge caution after Columbia Falls bear attack

FLATHEAD VALLEY — An investigation is underway near Columbia Falls after a bear attacked a woman while walking her dog in the Cedar Flats Trail Complex.

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Montana FWP encourages caution after Columbia Falls bear attack

The attack occurred Monday evening around 7 p.m.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports the woman had significant injuries, and she was taken to Logan Health for treatment.

FWP communication and education program manager Malia Freeman says bear sightings in areas like this one, while not uncommon, may be a little more frequent due to a small huckleberry crop.

“Huckleberries are our main food source for both black bears and grizzly bears,” Freeman said. “When there are low huckleberry crops, that tends to bring bears into lower elevations earlier in the year. So we did experience a higher number of conflict-related calls across Region One starting in July and August.”

The location and type of bear involved in the attack is still being investigated, and the trail complex has been closed by the Forest Service for the safety of the public.

With this and other incidents in mind, Freeman reminds anyone recreating in bear country to take the proper precautions.

“Carrying bear spray, having it in an accessible location and knowing how to use it, traveling in groups, avoiding traveling at dawn, dusk, or night,” Freeman said, “Then just making sure you're trying to make noise if you're in areas with high vegetation or loud noises like rushing water to avoid surprising a bear.”

MTN will stay updated with any new information on the attack.

