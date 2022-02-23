Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

16-year-old beats world chess champion

items.[0].image.alt
Jon Gambrell/AP
Magnus Carlsen of Norway competes during the FIDE World Championship at Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Magnus Carlsen
Posted at 6:09 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 20:09:44-05

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa stunned the chess world this week after beating the No. 1 ranked player, Magnus Carlsen in an online championship.

CBS News reports that the 16-year-old is the youngest player to beat Carlson since he became world champion in 2013.

Carlson, who reportedly contracted COVID-19 ahead of the tournament, blamed the virus for his lackluster play.

"I don't have any energy and it was kind of hard to focus," Carlsen said, according to CBS News.

Praggnanandhaa has been considered an up-and-comer in the chess world for years.

At age 10, he became the younger international master in the game's history, CNN reported.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader