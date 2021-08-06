9/11 families tell Biden to release classified documents or don't come to memorial events

Family members of those who were killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks do not want President Joe Biden to attend the memorial events unless he agrees to declassify evidence that they believe will show a connection between Saudi Arabia and the attacks.

In a letter, which was obtained by numerous news outlets, President Biden is called upon to keep his campaign promise to release the documents.

“Twenty years later, there is simply no reason – unmerited claims of “national security” or otherwise – to keep this information secret,” the letter states.

In addition to releasing the documents, the group wants the Biden administration to implement a policy that Saudi Arabia “must acknowledge its role in terrorist attacks.”

The letter is signed by nearly 2,000 people directly impacted by the attacks.

Over the past twenty years, presidents have routinely attended events to mark the Sept. 11 tragedy.

Publicly-released documents, including by the 9/11 Commission, have detailed numerous Saudi entanglements but have not proved government complicity, according to the Associated Press.

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia. However, the Saudi government has routinely denied any connection to the attacks.