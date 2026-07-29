One person confirmed dead in Kalispell fire

KALISPELL — One person died Tuesday after a commercial building fire in Kalispell.

According to a release from Smith Valley EMS, Smith Valley Fire District was dispatched to the fire at 9:49 a.m. on 2nd Street West. Two medic units were also requested due to smoke conditions and reports of possible victims trapped inside.

After bystanders reported that at least one victim remained trapped inside the building, a rescue attempt was initiated, but extreme fire conditions prevented the rescue.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 11:45 a.m., and the building is considered a total loss. The victim's next of kin have been notified, and no other information regarding the victim is being released at this time.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; we'll keep you informed of any updates.