Biden to provide update on vaccination program Friday

President Joe Biden on Friday will provide an update on the U.S.'s COVID-19 vaccination program.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 65% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Biden has set a goal to have 70% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4 — just 16 days from now.

According to Bloomberg, the daily rate of distributed doses fell steadily between mid-April and early June. However, the daily vaccination rate has been on the rise in recent weeks.

The rise in vaccinations comes as the Biden administration has partnered with several large businesses to incentivize Americans to get a shot. The White House has partnered with chain retailers to offer sweepstakes to those who get vaccinated in-store, sports teams to offer free tickets to fans who present proof of vaccination and brewers to offer free beers when the U.S. reaches the 70% goal.

Several states have launched their own incentive programs, like Ohio's vaccine lottery that offers grand prizes of $1 million or free college scholarships.

In addition to offering incentives, the Biden White House has partnered with pharmacy chains to extend their hours of operation to make vaccinations more convenient, partnered with childcare centers to offer free drop-in care for those who are getting the vaccine and offered tax credits to small and medium-sized businesses that allow employees to take a day off work to get vaccinated.

Biden's remarks on Friday will take place at 2:15 p.m. at the White House.