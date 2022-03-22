Grocery store in Colorado closed Tuesday, 1 year after shooting

DENVER — The King Soopers store in Table Mesa is closed Tuesday, one year after the shooting that killed 10 people last year.

Additionally, every King Soopers and City Market store will pause at 2:30 p.m., which is approximately when the shooting started, for a moment of silence to honor the victims of the shooting.

“Closing the store to honor the tragic loss of life and to provide our associates space to process their emotions as they continue to navigate the healing process allows us to continue to deliver on our commitment to support our associates and our community as we all heal and grieve together,” King Soopers President Joe Kelley said in a statement.

The store will reopen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

The Table Mesa store reopened on Feb. 9 nearly 11 months after the shooting.

There were 10 people killed in the shooting: Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

The man suspected of killing those 10 is still undergoing mental health treatment at the state hospital in Pueblo, Colorado.

This story was first reported by Blair Miller at KMGH in Denver.