Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II wins at Pimlico days after she died

Britain-Queen-Horse Wins Horse Racing
Jerry Dzierwinski/AP
West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding, with jockey Forest Boyce, rallies from sixth place to win by a half-length at Pimlico on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Baltimore. The horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II won the race two days after the British monarch died following seven decades on the throne. (Jerry Dzierwinski/Pimlico via AP)
Britain-Queen-Horse Wins Horse Racing
Posted at 10:00 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 12:59:35-04

BALTIMORE — Two days after Queen Elizabeth II's passing, a horse she bred won at a racecourse in Maryland.

On Saturday, West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding, managed to come back to win the second race at Pimlico Race Course after a rough start in sixth place.

The hurdler won by a half-length while covering a firm 1 1/8-mile turf course in 1:52.12, according to Maryland Jockey Club.

Newton was bred by the late monarch and is out of the mare Queen's Prize. This is Newton's fourth career win in 19 starts.

On Thursday, the British monarch died following a 70-year reign on the throne.

On Saturday, her son King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign in a ceremony in London.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App