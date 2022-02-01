National Archives turns over some Trump documents to Jan. 6 committee

The Jan. 6 committee received some of former President Donald Trump's documents Monday, multiple news outlets reported.

They were turned over by the National Archives following a court battle.

According to CNN and The Washington Post, some of the documents had been ripped up. The records in possession of the National Archives include presidential diaries and visitor logs. However, it's unclear what documents were torn.

"These were turned over to the National Archives at the end of the Trump Administration, along with a number of torn-up records that had not been reconstructed by the White House," the Archives said in the statement obtained by CNN.

Trump had tried to prevent the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks from getting documents from his administration. He claimed they were subject to executive privilege.

However, multiple courts struck down that argument and the Supreme Court rejected a request to hear the case.