Paralympian's stolen Olympic gold medals recovered, police say

Authorities in Texas say three Olympic medals stolen from a Paralympian's vehicle in San Antonio have been recovered.

On Saturday, Paralympian Jen Lee posted a surveillance video of someone breaking into his vehicle at The Rim in San Antonio around 7:15 p.m. and taking a bag that contained all three of his Paralympic gold medals.

"Asking for help getting them back n getting the word out in any way possible," Lee said in a tweet.

Around 7:15pm today at the The Rim in San Antonio, TX my car was broken into by this guy and he took the bag containing all 3 of my Paralympic gold medals 🥇 🥇 🥇 🥺 Asking for help getting them back n getting the word out in any way possible 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HuvwPjPxzY — Horitius Jen Lee (@LifeofaLW) April 17, 2022

Lee told NBC Bay Area that he left the medals in the car because he was planning to take them to a friend's house to show their family.

Sunday morning, San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus also tweeted out the surveillance video.

Ten hours later, he announced that the backpack and the medals were recovered.

"Well, that didn’t take long… looks like we recovered the backpack with the medals!! More on that tomorrow," McManus said in a tweet.

Well, that didn’t take long… looks like we recovered the the backpack with the medals!! More on that tomorrow. — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) April 18, 2022

No information about an arrest has been released.

According to the Team USA website, Lee won the medals at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 Paralympics.