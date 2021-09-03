Parts of northeastern U.S. reeling from remnants of Ida

Parts of the northeastern U.S. are reeling from the remnants of Ida.

The death toll continues to rise after the storm unleashed dangerous flash floods and tornadoes.

According to the Associated Press, at least 49 people across five states have died after floodwaters filled people’s residences and swallowed vehicles.

In New York City, storm floods overpowered the subway system.

Governor Kathy Hochul says she’s happy that the federal government is helping.

“We did get approval from the federal government. I’m very happy that’s going to bring in resources to help with evacuation and shelter support," said Gov. Hochul. "We’re also working with FEMA, the White House, and our delegation to ensure that we get everything that New Yorkers need. This is just the beginning."

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says Ida's remnants brought historic rainfall to the state in mere hours.

"It's never flooded like this. It's never rained like this and multiple tornados hitting us in a small geographic space is not a normal thing in our state," said Gov. Murphy. "This is, by any measure, historic.”

And it's not over yet as millions remain under flood warnings.