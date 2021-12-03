Attorneys for parents of suspected Michigan high school shooter say parents will turn themselves in

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The attorneys for the parents of the Michigan 15-year-old accused of a mass shooting at his high school say they will turn themselves in.

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety," a statement from the attorneys says. "They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports."

Earlier in the day, authorities in Michigan announced they were actively searching for James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the couple's attorney contacted detectives to say repeated attempts to contact them had gone unanswered.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced charges against the parents on Friday. They are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter and were scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon. Investigators say the suspect's father purchased the gun that was used in the deadly school shooting.

On Nov. 30, officials say the suspect, Ethan Crumbley, opened fire in the south end of the school shortly before 1 p.m., killing four people and injuring seven. Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, lost their lives in the shooting.

McDonald revealed Friday what investigators say happened in the days leading up to the deadly Oxford High School shooting.

McDonald said that the day prior to the shooting, the suspect was reportedly searching for ammunition on his phone in class – when a teacher noticed. A call and email reportedly went out to Jennifer about the incident, which were unanswered, according to the prosecutor.

The following day, the day of the shooting on Nov. 30, the prosecutor says the suspect was discovered drawing a disturbing note in class. The drawings reportedly worried the teacher. McDonald said the suspect had drawn a gun pointing at the words, “the thoughts won’t stop, help me” along with a drawing of a bullet with the words, “blood everywhere” and a drawing of a person who appeared to be shot twice near a laughing emoji and the words “my life is useless.”

It was then the prosecutor said the suspect was called into a meeting with his parents at the school. At that time, McDonald said the suspect had already altered parts of the drawing. The parents were reportedly advised to get counseling for their son within 48 hours.

It was after that meeting that the suspect returned to class. The prosecutor said the parents failed to ask the suspect if he had the gun with him and failed to check his backpack.

The prosecutor said around 1:22 p.m. that day, Jennifer texted her son, “Ethan, don’t do it.”

About 10 minutes later, James reportedly called 911 to report a gun missing from their home. It was stored in an unlocked drawer in their bedroom, McDonald said.

This story was first reported by wxyz.com.