Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from Commission on Presidential Debates

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 13:57:56-04

The Republican National Committee (RNC) voted unanimously Thursday to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD).

The RNC claims the commission is biased and "refused to enact simple and commonsense reforms to help ensure fair debates."

"We are going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

In the same statement, McDaniel said, "We are not walking away from debates. We are walking away from the CPD."

Former President Donald Trump was a vocal critic of the Commission on Presidential Debates, claiming they were unfair. He threatened to not participate in the debates but ultimately showed up.

The CPD has run all presidential debates since 1988.

