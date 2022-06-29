Tennessee trooper adopts dog he rescued from side of interstate

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has adopted the dog he rescued after it was found last week abandoned by the side of a road in the heat.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Good Samaritan contacted the department on June 15 after they found a dog along the side of Interstate 75 "parched and desperately needing water and shelter from the heat."

The department said the trooper arrived at the scene and offered the dog water and Little Debbie snacks.

The agency said the dog was taken to an animal shelter in Cleveland to receive care.

"Today was #Ruff for #MansBestFriend," the department said in a tweet. "Thanks to a #GoodSamaritan, a Trooper was alerted to a dog in need on this hot summer day. The dog was on the side of #Interstate75, parched and desperately needing water and shelter from the heat. Now, this sweet pup is being TREATed well at Cleveland TN Animal Control."

In the pictures attached to the tweet, the trooper is shown sitting next to the dog while using an umbrella to shelter the dog from the sun.

On Friday, the department gave an update on the dog, saying the trooper who saved it had decided to adopt it.

The agency said the dog, named Princess, will remain at the animal shelter to receive treatment before joining the trooper at his home.

"Trooper Tudors has adopted the dog he rescued," the department said on Facebook. "His family named her #Princess. She is still receiving treatment at the facility until she can go to her #ForeverHome."