Trump slams Jan. 6 committee, claims Ivanka was 'checked out'

Former President Donald Trump responded to the House committee investigating the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

In a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump criticized the committee, rejected its narrative of the events and responded to his daughter's comments about the election results being legitimate.

"Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, election results," Trump posted. "She had long since checked out."

Trump added that he believed Ivanka was trying to be "respectful" to former Attorney General Bill Barr when she said that she believed him about the election not being rigged.

The former president repeated baseless claims on Truth Social that the election was stolen and slammed the committee for not looking into what he believes is "election fraud."

"The so-called 'Rush on the Capitol' was not caused by me, it was caused by a Rigged and Stolen election," Trump claimed.

Trump also responded to an assertion that he supported the idea of his supporters hanging then-Vice President Mike Pence.

"I NEVER said, or even thought of saying, 'Hang Mike Pence.' This is either a made up story by somebody looking to become a store or fake news," Trump said.

Thursday's hearing was the first in a series of hearings the committee will hold. The next hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.