West Virginia governor says he's 'feeling much better' following COVID-19 diagnosis

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice credits the COVID-19 vaccines and a monoclonal antibody treatment for his improving health.

Justice tested positive for the virus on Jan. 11. At the time, he said he was feeling "extremely unwell."

On Thursday, a statement from the governor's office said the monoclonal antibody treatment had begun to mitigate Justice's symptoms.

“Thankfully, I am feeling much better today,” Gov. Justice said.

Justice said he had been suffering from congestion, cough, elevated blood pressure and a fever.

Now that he's on the mend, the Republican governor is once again touting the vaccines.

“Without question, the fact that I chose to get vaccinated and boosted saved my life, that’s all there is to it," he said. "So, now more than ever, I strongly encourage all West Virginians to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.”

West Virginia reports that 52% of its population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.