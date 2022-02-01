Winter Storm Landon expected to affect several states beginning Tuesday afternoon

The country is now bracing for another winter storm that’s expected to affect several states, spanning from the Rockies to the northeast.

Meteorologists at The Weather Channel are forecasting that Winter Storm Landon will bring snow, ice, sleet and freezing rain.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches and winter weather advisories from Colorado to New England.

Snow is expected to arrive in Denver Tuesday afternoon and will likely continue into late Wednesday.

Denver is expected to get between 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Other parts of Colorado could see up to 18 inches of snow.

Rain mixed with snow is expected in Missouri late Tuesday, with heavy snow moving in during the morning rush hour Wednesday.

Meteorologists in Indiana are forecasting up to 12 inches of snow by Thursday night.

Travel could be dangerous, especially at the end of the week.

Areas that were affected by Winter Storm Kenan last weekend could deal with more snow, as well as sleet and ice Wednesday.

Forecasters predict precipitation in this weather system will slow down by late Friday.