As wildfires continue to burn across the western United States, Neptune Aviation is preparing to make history with an aircraft conversion that could change aerial firefighting.

Watch the full video below:

Neptune Aviation to add world's first A319 firefighting aircraft to fleet in Missoula

The Missoula-based company is retrofitting an Airbus A319 passenger jet into what will become the world's first firefighting aircraft of its kind. The converted plane will carry 4,500 gallons of fire retardant — nearly 50% more than Neptune's current fleet of BAe 146 aircraft.

"Our 319 will carry 4,500 gallons of retardant, and it'll be a little faster. It has a number of enhanced safety systems to make it safer for the crew and the firefighters on the ground," said Nic Lynn, Neptune Aviation's vice president of operations.

Major Capacity Upgrade

The A319 represents a significant upgrade from Neptune's current fleet of nine BAe 146s, which carry 3,000 gallons each. The conversion process involves completely stripping the former passenger aircraft of all seats, luggage bins, and galleys before installing Neptune's specialized tanking system.

"It was a passenger jet that we're going to remove all the seats. We'll remove all the luggage bins, the labs, the galleys. We'll strip all that out and then we'll install our tanking system in the aircraft," Lynn explained.

Busy Fire Season Highlights Need

The timing couldn't be more critical. This fire season alone, Neptune's fleet has delivered 5.6 million gallons of retardant across the country, with aircraft deployed from Colorado to Oregon responding to fires wherever they break out.

"We don't talk about fire seasons anymore. We talk about fire years," Lynn said. "We are in year three of having aircraft continuously deployed 12 months a year."

The company has had aircraft working through the winter for three consecutive years, a stark indication of how fire patterns have changed.

Fleet Expansion Plans

Neptune Aviation, which employs 250 people mostly based in Missoula, purchased the A319 from Brothens Airlines in Europe. The aircraft is currently being modified at a facility in Alabama, with hopes to have it fighting fires by 2028.

The company plans to expand its total fleet to 15 aircraft, adding five to six A319s while gradually retiring the older 146s over the next decade.

"Nobody makes air tankers, large air tankers, so we have to go through a multi-year process of evaluating platforms," Lynn noted. "It's extremely exciting."

About Neptune Aviation

Neptune Aviation operates as one of four large air tanker companies in the United States. Most of their aircraft are contracted to the U.S. Forest Service as national assets, meaning they deploy wherever fire activity is highest rather than being stationed in specific locations.

The company's aircraft can be loaded with retardant in just seven to eight minutes, pumping approximately 500 gallons per minute through a three-inch hose system at tanker bases equipped throughout the western United States.

