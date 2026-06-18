STEVENSVILLE — Just in time for summer, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks opened a new campground, adding on to the John and Nancy Owen Fishing Access Site in Stevensville.

New campground opens at Stevensville fishing access site

The popular fishing spot along the Bitterroot River now has four basic campsites, a restroom and expanded parking for boat trailers.

The campground opened on June 5th. Each site has a picnic table and a fire pit. The land for the addition was donated by the owner of neighboring Fort Owen Ranch.

If you are looking to camp, the sites are all first-come, first-serve.

There is a nightly fee. It is $12 a night for Montana fishing license holders and just $5 a night for residents with fishing licenses that are 62 or older, disabled or veterans.

For non-Montana fishing license holders, it is $18, or $7.50 for those 62 or older, disabled or veterans.