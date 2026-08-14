MISSOULA — As students return to the University of Montana, there is a new spot where they can save money and get supplies for the upcoming year. The Office of Sustainability’s new thrift store is opening just in time for student move-in.

WATCH MTN'S CAROLINE WEISS' STORY HERE:

New University of Montana thrift store opening for student move-in

“If we can provide things that are more affordable and just easier to access here on campus, that's a win, I think for us and for all the students in the campus community,” said Derek Kanwischer, a program manager for the university’s Office of Sustainability.

The thrift store is called The Loop @ Lommasson. The idea came out of the Office of Sustainability’s annual campus thrift sale. Every year, at the end of the spring semester, they partner with campus housing to take student donations and organize a massive sale of unwanted dorm items.

“The same items that students are getting rid of are the same items that students may need when they move to Missoula and they're moving into the dorms for the first time. For example, we have a lot of small electronics, storage items, lamps, fans, mini fridges, microwaves and a host of clothes,” Kanwischer said.

The Loop aims to keep items circulating and affordable to students. Now, students will be able to find those dorm necessities much closer to their new homes.

“Campus move-in starts next Monday, and we're opening the same day, trying to make sure that families and students are aware that, when their students are moving in, they don't have to make that trip out to the box stores,” Kanwischer said. “There is an alternative on campus where they can purchase something that's used.”

The Loop will be open to students Monday, Tuesday and Thursday during move-in week. After that, it will open up to the wider campus community, but all shoppers must have a current Griz Card.

As the opening rolls out, and they see the demand, there will be more information about store hours, donations and other policies. You can find out more information on The Loop’s website.

“The goal of the thrift store is really to close the loop,” Kanwischer said. “We would love to have something like this available as a resource to our students and everyone on campus year-round.”