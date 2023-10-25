Poverello Center, Johnson Street shelter prepare for incoming winter weather

MISSOULA — With the incoming winter storm on the horizon, what steps are the shelters in Missoula taking for the homeless population?

Poverello Center Executive Director Jill Bonny tells MTN News they are not changing their procedures due to the snow and cold, but are committed to letting everyone who does not have shelter know they have a safe and warm place to stay.



“We're just really committed to making sure that everyone has a safe and warm place to be. So we'll continue to do what we're doing. At our Broadway main shelter, we're sleeping up to 135 individuals, and then at the Johnson Street shelter, we can sleep up to 165 people.”

Bonny also said she is glad the Johnson Street shelter opened in September and not November because it enables them to help more people without having to turn them away. While the Poverello Center and Johnson Street Shelter are prepared for the winter weather, they would still gladly accept donations from the public.

“In the winter we go through a lot of laundry every day so towels, and blankets, and bedding are always welcome," Bonny said. Hygiene items, we go through toilet paper, you know those things that you just never can have enough of so we always appreciate those donations and they can be dropped off at either location.”

The Poverello Center also accepts any volunteers who want to help at either shelter. Click here for additional information.

