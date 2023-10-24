Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Kalispell's Flathead Warming Center anticipating uptick in overnight guests

All 50 beds are expected to be full this week as temperatures plummet into the teens overnight.
Flathead Warming Center Executive Director Tonya Horn expects all 50 beds to be full this week as temperatures plummet into the teens overnight.
Flathead warming center
Posted at 3:50 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 11:05:25-04

KALISPELL — The Flathead Warming Center, a low barrier access shelter in Kalispell, is preparing for an uptick in overnight unhoused guests this week as freezing temperatures roll into Northwest Montana.

The overnight shelter opened for their fifth winter season two weeks ago, providing a warm safe place to sleep during the coldest months of the year.

Flathead Warming Center Executive Director Tonya Horn expects all 50 beds to be full this week as temperatures plummet into the teens overnight.
She said the shelter has extra jackets, gloves and handwarmers to give out to guests helping them stay warm when they venture outside.

“We expect beds to be full and we expect to also be utilizing our first responder beds where our community’s first responders can bring someone to us in the middle of the night who doesn’t have a place to stay," said Horn.

Horn said the Flathead Warming Center is accepting donations from the community and can always use more winter clothing and hand warmers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader