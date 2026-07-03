4th in the Root: Independence Day events across the Bitterroot

BITTERROOT VALLEY — Independence Day is almost here and, if you’re looking to celebrate in Bitterroot Valley, here are some events to check out.

You can kick the holiday off at 10 a.m. with Sacajawea Day in Darby. The Bitterroot Heritage Civic Group is hosting it at Sacajawea Rest Park. There will be speakers, including one of Sacajawea’s descendants, a mural unveiling, a coin raffle and more. There will also be a classic car show going on across the street.

Then, from noon to 4 p.m., you can check out the 4th of July at the Daly Mansion. Bring a picnic lunch to the mansion grounds in Hamilton for music, flags, ice cream and Bella the Patriotic Mini Horse. The mansion will be open for tours, offered for free to military personnel, veterans and kids under 10.

The Stevensville Civic Club is also hosting their annual PIGnic at Lewis And Clark Park. You can bring a side dish to share and eat lots of food from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Then, you can blast off the day with fireworks. Florence Fire & EMS is putting on Fireworks at the Park, starting at 6 p.m. with free hot dogs and hamburgers, followed by a fireworks show at 10:20. The City of Hamilton’s annual fireworks show will also sparkle above the Ravalli County Fairgrounds. Fireworks start at 10:30 p.m.