HAMILTON — Tammy and Chris McQuigg took their drive to help their community very literally. Through their transportation service, Bitterroot Rides, the couple hope to do just that, one mile at a time.

“It doesn’t matter the amount of miles, we’ll go,” Tammy McQuigg said. “Bitterroot Rides is a company that goes from Sula to Missoula and beyond and we help basically everyone. That’s our whole motto in life, is to help others.”

The company’s slogan is actually “from Sula to Missoula and beyond.” The couple mean that literally too. They offer rides around-the-clock and around Ravalli County, Montana and even out of state.

“Anywhere they want to pay to go, we'll take them,” Chris McQuigg said.

While they live in Hamilton, the McQuiggs are on the road a lot. They both have years of experience behind the wheel. Chris McQuigg, an army veteran, has about 19 years of commercial driving experience. Tammy McQuigg, an entrepreneur, has around 10 years.

“We enjoy driving and we enjoy going to other places. Why not take somebody and see other places too?” Tammy McQuigg said.

When they moved to Hamilton five years ago, Bitterroot Rides seemed like a great way to get back on the road while giving back. They try to keep their prices low and give rides where access can be a challenge.

WATCH BITTERROOT RIDES HIT THE ROAD:

A Bitterroot couple’s drive to improve access in Ravalli County & beyond

“There are so many people that live in the outskirts of Hamilton, out in the country, that can't get rides and they're in their 80s, 90s, you know?” she said. “They don't know about us, so we want them to know that we're here for them for their rides if they need us.”

They offer rides 24/7. People hear about them, often through word or mouth or their Facebook page, and call the couple’s phone.

With an SUV, a truck, a wheelchair-accessible van and more on the way, they hope to make improve access in their community. They often take people to airports, doctors’ offices and weddings. They have also worked with the senior center, the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office and other county organizations to ensure safe rides for those who need it most.

“I have a senior center person that had knee surgery had no way of getting to and from, so she would call me and we'd take her,” Tammy McQuigg said. “She's just a blessing as well, but she didn't have anyone to take her. She's a single woman. She just was out there reaching to have somebody help.”

With their business, the McQuiggs said they hope to fill a need in the community, but also to meet them. They have made friends through the transportation service.

“You have to adapt to the environment of your passenger that's riding with you,” Chris McQuigg said. “You know, sometimes they'll get in the back seat and it'll be their office.”

Their desire to help, they said, continues outside of the car.

“We've got a pantry stocked full of food for neighbors if they're in need. We sell eggs,” Tammy McQuigg said. “We absolutely adore this community.”

The couple also came up with a voucher system, if people want to connect somebody with a ride might not be able to afford one.

“Anyone can buy the vouchers and hand them out. They can hand them out as gift certificates. They can hand them out to the homeless. They can hand them out to anybody and then they just call us,” she said.

In just the last year, the couple estimated they drove about 25,000 miles. They plan to keep on trucking with Bitterroot Rides. They are currently looking to raise money, get the word out about the business and cover even more miles.

“It doesn't matter what the weather is. If somebody needs a ride, if it's at all possible, we will do it,” Chris McQuigg said.

“How’d the post office used to say it?” Tammy McQuigg asked. “What was it? Snow, sleet or hail, and they'll deliver your mail? I mean, that's us, and we'll deliver your ride.”