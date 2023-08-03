Bitterroot Aquatic Center celebrating 20 years

HAMILTON - Going to the pool is a staple of summer.

It's a place to meet new friends or connect with others and that's what's been happening at the Bitterroot Aquatic Center for the last 20 years.

“Well a community without a pool leaves nothing for young people to do and even people of all ages, it gives them an opportunity to be active, be in the water, meet other people, and be apart of the community,” Board of Directors and Bitterroot Aquatic Center Foundation member Marilyn Wildey said.

Water can be for everyone, not just younger kids. It can be a place for truly all ages.

Kathryn Roley/MTN News The Bitterroot Aquatic Center in Hamilton is celebrating two decades of fun and community.

"I think it’s a really great place for kids and families to come and meet other people, to play, get some exercise. There’s a large group of elderly women who come and do water aerobics. Its just a healthy, healthy fun place to be,” Aquatic Foundation Board President Karen Savory said.

To Wildey, the first 20 years were just the beginning of the Bitterroot Aquatic Center.

Kathryn Roley/MTN News A Bitterroot Aquatic Center fundraiser called a River of Support is underway to raise money for extra costs and projects that are outside the pool's normal budget.

The foundation is currently having a fundraiser called a River of Support to raise money for extra costs and projects that are outside the pool's normal budget. The two projects the foundation is working on are purchasing stairs that go into the pool as well as locker room improvements.

For the fundraiser, people can purchase different fish that will be made into a mural. There are different fish that you can buy. There is a Brooke Trout for $75, a Rainbow Trout for $150, a Cutthroat Trout for $200, or a Bulltrout for $500 each.

Savory says that for the next 20 years, the pool has a larger vision.

Kathryn Roley Bitterroot Aquatic Center

“We have, the pool has a long vision of having a year-round 25-yard covered pool. And so that is our goal, hopefully, we can reach that in the next 20 years,” Savory said.

Wildey says she hopes the pool continues to draw the community's attention.

“I hope that in the future more people will be involved in the pool itself. We are always looking for people for the board of directors and for the foundation, and also its just such a great opportunity to be physically active and move and as Americans we all need to move more and this is a great way to do it,” Wildey said.

If you would like to be involved in the Bitterroot Aquatic Center Board or Foundation Board or donate, you can check out their website.