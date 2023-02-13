Bitterroot Humane Association no longer accepting kittens, cats (video)

HAMILTON - A year after the Bitterroot Humane Association opened its new building, they are now no longer accepting kittens or cats at the facility.

We recently spent an afternoon with members of the board to learn the reasons why.

Watch the video above to view for the full story.

Bitterroot Humane Association

If you would like to send a donation to the Bitterroot Humane Association, click here and then select the donate button.

You can donate to Heidi’s Kittens at https://www.heidiskittens.com/ and click the donate tab.

Donations under Heidi Schnarr's name can be made at Burnt Fork Veterinary Clinic in Stevensville or at St. Francis' Pet Hospital in Darby.