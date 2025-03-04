Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsRavalli County

Actions

Bitterroot National Forest adopts new food storage rules

The new food storage order will be in effect through December 1, 2025.
The Bitterroot National Forest has adopted new rules that are aimed at reducing human-bear conflict.
Bitterroot National Forest Headquarters
Posted
and last updated

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest has adopted new rules that are aimed at reducing human-bear conflict.

All unattended food and bear attractants must be stored either in a hard-sided vehicle, a bear-proof container, like a bear can, or suspended in a bear hang.

The new order will be in effect through December 1, 2025.

“Our primary goal is to protect humans and bears from adverse interactions,” said Bitterroot National Forest Supervisor Matt Anderson. “We also want to make sure that people understand the new rules and where they apply. By following these guidelines, the public will be safer, and the number of human-wildlife conflicts will be reduced.”

Click here to view the full Bitterroot National Forest order.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader