Bitterroot National Forest adopts new food storage rules

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest has adopted new rules that are aimed at reducing human-bear conflict.

All unattended food and bear attractants must be stored either in a hard-sided vehicle, a bear-proof container, like a bear can, or suspended in a bear hang.

The new order will be in effect through December 1, 2025.

“Our primary goal is to protect humans and bears from adverse interactions,” said Bitterroot National Forest Supervisor Matt Anderson. “We also want to make sure that people understand the new rules and where they apply. By following these guidelines, the public will be safer, and the number of human-wildlife conflicts will be reduced.”

