Bitterroot National Forest eager to welcome new temporary seasonal fire employees as hiring period kicks off

HAMILTON — Fire season may almost be in the rearview mirror in Montana. However, the United States Forest Service (USFS) is already looking ahead to next year.

As of October 24th, applications are officially open online for seasonal fire positions. “It's a job that grows with you,” shared Bitterroot National Forest Fire Prevention Technician Amanda Albrecht

The Bitterroot is eager to welcome new employees with a wide variety of positions across the forest. Locations include Stevensville, Hamilton, Darby (which includes Bitterroot Hotshots, West Fork Ranger District, Trapper Creek Job Corps Fire Program, and the Darby Ranger District,) and Sula.

Emily Brown/MTN News Bitterroot Hotshots walk to set a controlled burn near Stevensville in early 2024

“You can work on a hand crew, an engine crew, a hotshot crew, lookouts are also seasonal,” detailed Bitterroot National Forest Fire Planner Clint Mendenhall. He added, “You get to do a lot of cool stuff, chainsaw work, work with hand tools. You get to work with a lot of great people as well.”

The Forest Service is placing a high value on fire employees this upcoming year as budget constraints caused the agency to suspend hiring any other temporary seasonal workers. Albrecht explained, “It's such a need now. Our seasonals bring that workforce, that labor that we need to move some earth and get some fire done.”

Albrecht started as a temporary fire employee on an engine crew in 2008. “A good long 16 years,” she said joyfully.

Emily Brown/MTN News "I was going structure fire and I found the wildland fire community and I loved it. I've been here ever since" - Amanda Albrecht

As of 2024, Albrecht made a career out of what started as an urge to serve. She told MTN, “You never work a day in your life if you love what you do. I get to come here and pursue my passion.”

For Mendenhall, a job in fire changed his life. “It allowed me to do some things that I probably would have never been able to do. Like, first helicopter ride, first airplane ride, as well as meeting people that I consider family,” he stated.

Emily Brown/MTN News "Our seasonal workforce is very important for what we do and how we accomplish our mission." - Clint Mendenhall

Anyone over 18 can apply and the deadline is November 6th.

Click here for a walk-through on applying.