VICTOR — This farmer’s market season, some Bitterroot residents will not have to travel as far when the Bitterroot People’s Market kicks off in Victor. Starting in June, Victor Park will have all sorts of local food and crafts to check out on on Thursday evenings.

“We're trying to keep it Bitterroot for Bitterroot residents,” said Gina Deschamps, a member of the Victor Park Board. “We're gonna see a little bit of everything.”

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Bitterroot People’s Market coming to Victor in June

The idea for Victor to join Hamilton, Darby and Stevensville in setting up a farmer’s market started on the Bitterroot News Feed Facebook page. People started tagging Gina Deschamps, a member of the Victor Park Board who puts on Victor Days.

“I had put up a poll to see how many people wanted to be vendors and/or support the park, and that blew up,” she said. “We added it to the agenda and, then, we started talking to the park board about it.”

Last week, the board approved the Bitterroot People’s Market to take over the park on Thursday evenings from 4 to 7 pm, when it will not conflict with others across the valley. The market will also raise money to buy a new swing set for Victor Park.

“I think it gives Victor residents another something for another income and for just being out and in the park,” Deschamps said. “Something to do in the in the evenings.”

Park board member Sheri Jones said it is a great way to support Victor and the Bitterrooters who make the goods that the valley is known for, from jewelry to baked goods to flowers.

“Having the fresh produce here is gonna be great. We have a lot of seniors in this community, and it'll make it easier for them to get out,” she said. “It's gonna be small to start, these kind of things take time to build up.”

They are looking for vendors to sells goods grown and made in the Bitterroot. Applications will be available starting Tuesday at Victor Thrift & More and 406 Bitterroot Properties.

“People are really excited! I have been bombarded,” Deschamps said. “We have a lot of people who are interested in both being a supporter and being a vendor.”