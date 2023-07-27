Watch Now
Bitterroot Public Library to have a one-day pop-up book sale

Kathryn Roley
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 19:40:07-04

HAMILTON- If you love to read, then head to Hamilton this Saturday for a book sale at the Bitterroot Public Library.

The one-day pop-up sale is put on by Friends of the Library thanks to donations from community members who donate their used books. All proceeds from the sale benefit the library.

Librarian Vivian Yang says in the past the book sale was over an extended period of time...but since the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has been thinking about different styles of sales moving forward.

"In the past, we've done a much bigger sale, a longer sale, 4-5 days sale. This is just going to be a one-day thing. The friends of the library after COVID regrouping and they wanted to do a different style of sale,” Yang said.

The book sale will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Room of the Bitterroot Public Library located at 306 State Street.

People can find bargains at $2 an inch, or buy a Friends canvas tote for $20 and fill it with as many books as they can fit in the bag.
Cash and checks with I.D. are strongly preferred.

