Construction work closing section of Eastside Highway

Another partial closer of the busy Eastside Highway began Monday as part of the Stevensville Safety Improvements project.
Posted at 10:55 AM, Apr 04, 2022
STEVENSVILLE - Another partial closer of the busy Eastside Highway began Monday as part of the Stevensville Safety Improvements project.

This is a different closure than residents saw several weeks ago.

Until 9 a.m. on Saturday a detour will be set up that sends traffic to US Highway 93 between Bell Crossing and Victor Crossing.

Crews will be working about 300 feet north of Groff Lane.

Traffic will remain open for residents who live within the closure area, but they are asked to use caution.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) says crews will work around the clock to replace the existing short span bridge with a box culvert.

Flaggers will be stationed 24 hours at Groff Lane and at the Bell Crossing intersection.

