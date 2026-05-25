CORVALLIS — For the 106th time, Corvallis commemorated Memorial Day with a parade, ceremony and crowd on Monday.

"Lots of memories about this parade," said Doug Mason, the parade’s grand marshal. "Just to see everyone come out each year and have a little bit bigger parade, it's wonderful."

People lined the streets, engines roared and flags waved to honor those who served.

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. with a cannon and the Bitterroot Community Band.

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Corvallis commemorates Memorial Day with 106th parade

Mason, a U.S. Army veteran and historian of Corvallis’ American Legion Post No. 91, led the line down Main Street with his wife, Rita.

"I grew up here. I remember in the '70s, being in the band, the high school used to march," Mason said. "And it snowed one year and stuff. It's just a lot of memories."

Floats and classic cars carrying veterans, local businesses and first responders passed by, throwing out candy. The day’s events continued after the parade.

"What we're doing right after the parade, to me more as a historian, is more important. We go up to the cemetery. We name off all the 582 veterans who are buried there back to 1846, the Mexican War," Mason said.