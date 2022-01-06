UPDATE: Corvallis schools cancels Friday classes, activities and sporting events

CORVALLIS - The ongoing winter storm has prompted Corvallis schools to release students two hours early on Thursday.

Additionally, Thursday’s high school basketball games against East Helena have been canceled due to poor road conditions. They have been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 24.

Thursday’s wrestling dual at Whitefish has also been canceled. The event will not be rescheduled.

Superintendent Jon Konen stated in an email to MTN News that because of "severe weather conditions" school has been called off for Friday.

All activities and sports for Friday and Saturday have also been canceled.

