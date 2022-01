Due to the severe winter storm in the forecast for all of Western Montana, school districts will be closed or delayed on Friday, Jan. 7.

Below are the schools that will be closed on Friday

Corvallis Schools

Hamilton School District

Olney-Bissell

St. Ignatius Schools

West Glacier

School officials who have a closure or delay to report can contact email news@kpax.com.