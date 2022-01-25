COVID-19 surge cancels Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics again

LOST TRAIL PASS - The recent surge in COVID-19 cases is once more forcing the cancelation of a beloved event for Special Olympics athletes and their families.

Normally this week we'd be up at Lost Train Powder Mountain covering the fun, enthusiasm and accomplishment of the Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics.

The Games have been a major calendar event for special needs students from dozens of schools across Western Montana, as well as adults in the Special Olympics program for more than 30 years.

But we're sad to report the games are being canceled for the second year in a row, because of the pandemic. Organizers decided to side with caution in canceling the event, which does bring the athletes into close proximity on buses and indoors.

The last time the games were held was in January 2020, just weeks before the lockdowns began.

But organizers tell MTN News the group is still planning on a return next year, with their major fundraiser, the Hacker Golf Tournament, already scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18 in Hamilton.

