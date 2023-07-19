Watch Now
Darby Town Council to vote Wednesday evening on proposed resort

Darby Resort Site
MTN News
The Darby Town Council will hold a special vote on July 19, 2023, that if passed will allow construction on a proposed resort to begin.
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 18:25:36-04

DARBY - The Darby Town Council will hold a special vote on Wednesday evening that if passed will allow construction on a proposed resort to begin.

The Bitterroot Resort at Darby project has faced a lot of obstacles ranging from citizen concerns to environmental questions as the land is classified as a Superfund site.

The council will vote on whether to allow the site to have access to one of the city’s waterlines which would then allow developers to break ground immediately.

Brooks Pace, the lead developer, told MTN News he's optimistic the council will vote in his favor.

